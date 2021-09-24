Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 501,305 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Fortive worth $100,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,110,000 after buying an additional 60,657 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,166,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of FTV opened at $73.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.