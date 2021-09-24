Deutsche Bank AG Has $106.33 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.40% of Ball worth $106,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

