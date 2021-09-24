Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $101,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,844,000 after purchasing an additional 236,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

