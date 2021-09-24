Devery (EVE) Price Down 45.9% Over Last Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $68,667.45 and approximately $3,788.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Devery has traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00054278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00124225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.