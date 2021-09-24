DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $3,866,031.62 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22.

DXCM stock traded down $11.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $560.74. 433,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,142. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

