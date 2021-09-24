DFI.Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $153.40 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $153.40 million and $35.20 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $3,974.48 or 0.09378815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00054760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00123214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044119 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

