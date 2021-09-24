Digitex (DGTX) Market Capitalization Hits $2.41 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Digitex has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $195,352.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00124047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044264 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

