Diligent Investors LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.55. The stock had a trading volume of 389,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,964. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

