dKargo Reaches One Day Volume of $9.60 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $129.25 million and $9.60 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044262 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.