DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Trading 0.3% Higher

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.53. 43,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 219,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

