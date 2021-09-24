DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells $4,529,360.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $2,605,614.00.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,612,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,123,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

