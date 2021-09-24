Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 240.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Duke Energy worth $242,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.46.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $98.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,860. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.