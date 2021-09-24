Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,477.62 ($19.31) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,350.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,396.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

