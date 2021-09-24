Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,952 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Primoris Services worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of PRIM opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

