Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

ETN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $98.05 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

