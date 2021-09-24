Edgeless (EDG) Trading Down 38.7% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $579,534.40 and $10.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00123414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044145 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.