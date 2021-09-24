Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.54 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $273.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.11 and a 200-day moving average of $249.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.26 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

