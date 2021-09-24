EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.66

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.66 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 82.97 ($1.08). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 139,540 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.66. The stock has a market cap of £371.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.