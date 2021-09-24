Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $889.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 108,721 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

