Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,355 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $426,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

