Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.75

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 109.75 ($1.43). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78.

About Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Elegant Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elegant Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.