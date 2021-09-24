Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 259,022 SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 259,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,000. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned approximately 7.51% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA INKM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.49. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $36.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.