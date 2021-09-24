Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 161,578 Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 161,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,002,000. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

FCOR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,540. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.