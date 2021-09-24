Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Invests $15.06 Million in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 167,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,000. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for 8.5% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned 3.13% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DWAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.20. 420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,593. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $96.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

