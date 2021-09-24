Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Invests $15.51 Million in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,000. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned 7.51% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLU. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

VLU traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $146.97. 6,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,545. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.39 and a fifty-two week high of $150.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.56.

