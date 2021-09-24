Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Makes New $9.69 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 5.4% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $106.70. 2,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,033. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $109.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.43.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.