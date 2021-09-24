Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,361,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned about 0.78% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.42. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,790. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $137.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

