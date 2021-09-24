Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 150,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 576,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,649,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

