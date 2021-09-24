Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Takes $15.93 Million Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,000. Renaissance IPO ETF comprises about 8.9% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned about 2.97% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,223,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,356. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44.

