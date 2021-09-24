Ellaism Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,057.68 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $40,057.68 and $8.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.79 or 0.06862394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00112358 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 89% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.