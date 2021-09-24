Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Holdings Reduced by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130,545 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Embraer worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 59,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

