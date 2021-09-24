Eminer (EM) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $819,823.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00054278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00124225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044171 BTC.

About Eminer

EM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

