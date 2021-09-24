Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,809 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,997 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 114,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 97.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.95. 165,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,352,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.