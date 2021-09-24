Empty Set Dollar 1-Day Volume Hits $6,470.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $6,470.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00109805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00148935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,914.68 or 1.00016550 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.44 or 0.06811015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.36 or 0.00781582 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.