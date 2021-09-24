Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.58. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.4349 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Enel’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

