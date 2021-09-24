Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.02. Ener-Core shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 420 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR)

Ener-Core, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of systems for producing continuous energy from a broad range of sources, including previously unusable ultra-low quality gas. Its products include Power Oxidizer 250 KW and Power Oxidizer 2 MW. The company was founded on April 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ener-Core Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ener-Core and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.