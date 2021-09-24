Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.05

Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.40 ($0.21). Enteq Upstream shares last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.21), with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67.

Get Enteq Upstream alerts:

In other news, insider David Steel bought 59,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,059.07 ($13,142.24). Also, insider Andrew Law bought 64,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,012.26 ($14,387.59).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Upstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Upstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.