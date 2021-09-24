EOS (EOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.92 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00009553 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,035,027,034 coins and its circulating supply is 959,026,622 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

