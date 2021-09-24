eosDAC Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $14,541.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

