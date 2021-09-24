EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $2,134.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00071847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00109643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00149293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,410.04 or 0.99433569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.15 or 0.06799612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.91 or 0.00782872 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

