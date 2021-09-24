Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,016 shares of company stock valued at $58,119,830. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $348.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.98. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.71 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

