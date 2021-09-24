Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,125,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.05. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $165.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.189 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

