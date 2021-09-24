Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for South32 Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of South32 in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SOUHY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. South32 has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

