Ether Kingdoms Token Trading Down 45.2% Over Last Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $36,588.84 and $77,332.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00123963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044088 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

