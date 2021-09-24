Etherparty (FUEL) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Etherparty has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $730,552.46 and approximately $114,742.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00124047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044264 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

