Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.05

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.05 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 22.60 ($0.30). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 23.60 ($0.31), with a volume of 14,996,543 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.05. The firm has a market cap of £663.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

