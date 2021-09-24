Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.46

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.46 and traded as high as $146.00. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $139.25, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.