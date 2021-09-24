Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVLO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $7.47 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $398.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.