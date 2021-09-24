EventChain (EVC) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $488,939.13 and approximately $27,230.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00124516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043681 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

