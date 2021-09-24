Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Insider Acquires A$49,932.00 in Stock

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) insider Victoria (Vicky) Binns bought 13,140 shares of Evolution Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.80 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,932.00 ($35,665.71).

Victoria (Vicky) Binns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Victoria (Vicky) Binns acquired 12,660 shares of Evolution Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.94 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,880.40 ($35,628.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Evolution Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

